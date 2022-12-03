JUST IN: Collection of PVCs commences December 12 INEC

The independent National Electoral Commission, on Friday, noted that citizens who participated in the voters registration exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections would be able to collect their Permanent Voters Cards from December 12, 2022. This was disclosed in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja. According to the statement, the Commission Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
