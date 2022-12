A large-scale crisis has rocked the Labour Party in Ogun State as a faction on Friday suspended the State Chairman, Michael Ashade, the Secretary, Feyisola Michael and the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, for alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities. The faction loyal to the Director General of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper