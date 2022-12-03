The destruction of the national grid along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway by Boko Haram insurgents on January 27, 2021, has continued to affect the services of healthcare delivery institutions in Borno State. Although the Federal and Borno State government officials have been making frantic efforts to restore connections to areas still suffering blackout due to the destruction, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Power outage affects healthcare services in Borno