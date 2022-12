Former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his party, All Progressives Congress, the petitioners before the Election Petition Tribunal hearing matters emanating from last July 16 Osun governorship election on Saturday closed their case. The panel also at Saturdays hearing admitted original copies of Form CF001 and all its attachments used by Osun State governor, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper