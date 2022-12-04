Adelekes allegations of looting against Oyetola unfair ex-Commissioner

By
Headliners
-
1



The immediate past administration in Osun State led by Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has described the allegation of lootingof government property,by the incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, against it as unfair and shameful. Oyetolas administration was reacting to the videos released in which the new government claimed items were missing in the Government House and quarters Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR