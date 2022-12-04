The Bayelsa State chapter of the Labour Party on Saturday officially opened its state secretariat along the Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa for the coordination of activities for the 2023 general elections. The LP also inaugurated local government coordinators and several committees that were earlier constituted for the partys presidential campaign. Speaking after performing the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bayelsa LP opens secretariat, drums support for Obi