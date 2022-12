Four out of the G5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party and allies to their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, have been conferred with the Grand Service Star of Rivers State, the highest honours in the state. The Governors are, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpazu, Abia; Seyi Makinde, Oyo and Ifeayi Ugwuahi, Enugu. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper