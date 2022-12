As the world commemorates the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Project Enable Africa has announced the nominees for the 2022 Disability Inclusion and Leadership Awards. Some of the nominees are Executive Director of the Albino Foundation, Jake Apelle; 2022 Commonwealth games gold medalist, Eucharia Iyiazi; the founder of Hope Inspired Foundation, Ejiro Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper