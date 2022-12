The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade Federal Constituency, in Osun state in the 2023 general election, Mr. Sola Arabambi, has died. An aide to the late Arabambi, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development, saying his principal died on Saturday during a brief illness. In a release by his Media Office, the ex-governorship Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper