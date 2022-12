Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, have arrested a suspected fraudster, Adeshola Abiodun, for swindling an unsuspecting real estate developer of N5m meant for the payment of a development levy at the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority. The agencys Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed this in a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper