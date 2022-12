The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his counterparts, from the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have proffered their respective solutions to the incessant strike actions by lecturers of public universities in the country. They also promised to increase investments in the education sector to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper