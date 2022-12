A former member of the House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, has said Nigerians are mistaking the leadership challenges confronting the country for structural challenges, hence the call for restructuring. Daramola, who is seeking a return to the House in 2023 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, Ekiti North Federal (Oye/Ikole) Constituency 1, said Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper