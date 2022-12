A former presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections, Udoka Charles Udeogaranya, Northern Elders Forum and the entire Northern Nigeria to back the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in succeeding the President, Major Muhammadu Buhari (retd), next year. He said by supporting the former Anambra State governor, Northerners would ensure the wish of the late Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper