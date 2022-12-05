The University of Suffolk (UK), is offering three new Bachelors degrees in partnership with Unicaf.

The University of Suffolk has announced the introduction of three new online, British Bachelors degree programmes in partnership with Unicaf; making the excellence of more British degrees accessible to everyone. The three new programmes are: BA (Hons) Business Management BSc (Hons) Computing LLB (Hons) Law Each of these programmes follows a 360-credit scheme



Source: Punch Newspaper

