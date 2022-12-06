A human rights organisation under the aegis of Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education has sought justice for the murdered Labour Party women leader, Victoria Chimtex. The organisation described the assassination of Chintex, as a clear case of violence against women in the political process. CHRICED, therefore, called on the Federal Government and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Group seeks justice for murdered Kaduna LP woman leader