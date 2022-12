As 41 students bag First Class honours The National Universities Commission has accredited Nursing degree programme for Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, to fully run the programme, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, announced on Monday. Adebayo made this announcement at a press conference held in the institution, ahead of the 14th convocation Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper