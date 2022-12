IGP urges citizens to report car theft on portal The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Wednesday, commissioned the digitalised Central Motor Registry Command Centre at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The CMR is domiciled at the Department of Information and Communication Technology, at the Louis Edet House. Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper