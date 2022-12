The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area One Command, says it has impounded 44,933 bags of smuggled foreign rice with an equivalent of 73-trailer loads between February and December this year. The command also said it intercepted 2,250 tramadol, 940 wraps of cannabis sativa and other smuggled items with Duty Paid Value of N4bn in the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper