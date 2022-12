A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesias main island of Java on Thursday with no immediate reports of damage, less than a month after another quake in the same province killed more than 300 people. The quake struckat 07:50 am local time (0050 GMT) around 15 kilometres from the town of Cianjur, epicentre of Novembers devastating tremor, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper