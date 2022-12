President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been named Times 2022 Person of the Year. Time Magazine made the announcement on Wednesday, hailing the wartime president for his unwavering strength and contagious courage in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression. Zelensky, who has led his country in the ongoing war with Russia, refused to leave the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper