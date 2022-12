A Nigerian development expert, educationist, poet, and former lecturer at the University of Ilorin, Noel Ihebuzor, has been appointed Senior Fellow of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Bureau of Education. This was contained in a letter signed by the Director, UNESCO-IBE, Ydo Yao, and dated November 21, 2022. According to the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper