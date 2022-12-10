FG must address rights violations to curb Japa IHRC

The Federal Government should address the issue of human rights violations and abuses against the citizens to curb the spate of brain drain in the country popularly known as Japa, the International Human Rights Commission, advised on Saturday. The organization also called on political leaders to prioritise the issues of infrastructure provision, internet penetration



Source: Punch Newspaper

