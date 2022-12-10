Insecurity: IGP inaugurates five gunboats in Lagos





The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday, commissioned projects successfully completed by his administration in Lagos State. Amongst the newly commissioned projects are five operational gunboats acquired by the Babas administration for patrols and response to emergencies on internal waterways. The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed in a Friday statement obtained by our correspondent. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper