42 Deltafarmers receive NDE N4.2m revolving loan

42 rural farmers in Delta State have received N4.2 million revolving agricultural loans from the National Directorate of Employment. Receiving the loan, beneficiaries commended the Directorate for granting them access to the loans. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Celestine Onyehazia, thanked the NDE for granting them access to the loans and pledged their Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

