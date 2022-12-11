Nigerians should prioritise school certificates less Minister

The Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, has called on the stakeholders to place less emphasis on certificates obtained from school but more emphasis must be placed on the skills which would make Nigerian graduates employable. He expressed worry over the situation of the country whereby graduates finished university and were not Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

