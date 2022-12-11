A communal crisis reportedly occurred on Saturday at Kajola and Koseru Communities in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State as some hoodlums suspected to be from Ilaje Local Government Area allegedly invaded the communities killing and destroying properties. According to a source, some residents of the affected communities and some policemen as well as Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Policemen, residents feared killed in Ondo communal clash