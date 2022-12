The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, has approved the appointment of Mr. Gabriel Soko as the fifth substantive Registrar of the institution. A statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations and Publicity of the institution, Olayinka Iroye, made available to our correspondent in Ilorin on Tuesday said Soko, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper