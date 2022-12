The younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Bafra, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, has accused Simon Ekpa of behaving like a paid agent. This accusation followed the declaration of a 5-day sit-at-home purportedly by IPOB this week in a viral video by a self-acclaimed leader of the group, Simon Ekpa, ordering Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper