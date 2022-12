The Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Katsina, welcomed on Thursday the removal of the institutions Vice Chancellor, Professor Sanusi Mamman, and its Pro-Chancellor, Muuta Ibrahim. The state government announced the removal of the duo on Wednesday night, shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Aminu Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper