FG ranks Nasarawa best in COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Federal Government has ranked Nasarawa State as the best-performing state in the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign. The National Primary Health Care Development Board made this known, on Thursday, at the COVID-19 performance review meeting held in Abuja. The NPHCDA also said Nasarawa State has constructed 19 new facilities and renovated 90 health facilities. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
