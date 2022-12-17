A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday voided the police investigation report and charges against the Spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere. The court also awarded the sum of N5 million only as general and exemplary damages in his favour. Delivering her judgment, Justice Binta Mohammed, held that Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Court voids murder, terrorism charges against CUPP spokesperson