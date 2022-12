A Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Ogun State, Solomon Enilolobo, has filed a committal proceeding against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakub, for his alleged disobedience to a court order. Enilolobo also urged the Federal High Court, Abeokuta to jail the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and four Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper