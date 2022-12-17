Ohanaeze commends Buhari on Second Niger Bridge

By
Headliners
-
5



The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Friday commended the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for keeping to his promise on completing the Second Niger Bridge before the expiration of his tenure. Ohanaeze in statement on Friday, following the temporary opening of the Second Niger Bridge to motorists during this yuletide, said Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR