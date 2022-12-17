Tinubu: APC PCC defends Yahaya Bellos absence from rallies

By
Headliners
-
1



The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has defended the absence of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, from rallies and town hall meetings of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Bello was appointed as the National Youth Coordinator of the PCC by Tinubu on September 18. The appointment, which was officially conveyed in a letter Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR