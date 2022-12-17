The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has defended the absence of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, from rallies and town hall meetings of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Bello was appointed as the National Youth Coordinator of the PCC by Tinubu on September 18. The appointment, which was officially conveyed in a letter Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Tinubu: APC PCC defends Yahaya Bellos absence from rallies