Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, felicitated the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on his 80th birthday, describing his life as one of unblemished, honest and selfless service to the nation. Osinbajos birthday message is contained in a personally signed statement titled Buhari has shown its possible to serve honestly, forthrightly & selflessly says Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper