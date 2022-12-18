Buharis foresight gave correctional service new face Official





The Nigeria Correctional Service said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)s foresight gave the service a new face that has enhanced commitment to duty. The National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Controller of Corrections, Umar Abubakar, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja. Abubakar said President Buharis Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper