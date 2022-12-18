Many hypertension supplements sold online have false claims, can kill Experts

Medical experts have cautioned Nigerians against using supplements sold online claiming to help lower high blood pressure. The experts warned that most of the claims by the sellers of the supplements are false, stressing that those products can kill. The experts stated that a lot of the supplements were laced with unapproved substances that were Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
