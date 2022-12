The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday commenced the auction of seven cars, which were subjects of final forfeiture orders, with inspection of the items by members of the public in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital. The items to be auctioned are Lexus IS350 2007 model, Toyota Venza 2010 model, white Mercedes Benz 2007 model, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper