Members of a joint police-Army team are currently on the trail of armed men who attacked Ebor, Eha-Amufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday, leaving a yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons dead. The spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development to our correspondent. Sketchy report at my Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper