Senator faults police investigation, vows to approach court Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday said he abandoned watching the World Cup final game between France and Argentina to chair a wedding reception. Jonathan stated this during the wedding ceremony between former Miss Ayibadiepriye Igali, daughter of a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today I abandoned WCup final to chair wedding Jonathan