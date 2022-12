The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has transmitted a supplementary 2023 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, read out the content of the cover letter on the bill to members on Wednesday. Buhari, in the cover letter, said the additional demand for N819,536,937,813 for next year Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper