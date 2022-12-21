The Central Bank of Nigeria has increased the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5 million, respectively. The directive is contained in a circular issued by the bank on Wednesday and signed by the director of banking supervision department, Haruna Mustafa. The development is Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today JUST IN: CBN increases cash withdrawal limit to N500,000 weekly