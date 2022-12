The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Blue Line Rail in the state. Sanwo-Olus Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, made this known on his Twitter page, where he shared photos from the ceremony. According to Gawat, the first phase of the infrastructure works for the rail project (Marina Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper