A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, affirmed Mohammad Sani Abacha, as the duly elected Kano State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. In his judgment, on Thursday evening, the presiding judge, Justice A.M Liman nullified the partys primary election that produced Sadik Amunu Wali, as Kano PDP governorship candidate and ordered Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper