Nollywood Movie Director, Kemi Adetiba, has revealed plans for another wedding ceremony. After a civil ceremony and star-studded traditional weddingboth held in April 2022- the King of Boys director still intends to tie the knot with her Ghanaian husband, Heman-Ackah, one more time. Announcing the plans via her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Adetiba Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper