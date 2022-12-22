The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, saying he can never betray the party. Lawan has come under attack after the Bashir Machina Campaign Council condemned the alleged derogatory utterances made by his supporters against the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Lawan not working for Atiku, APC debunks allegation