Federal Government has commenced collection of data of people affected by the prevailing insecurity in some Local Government Areas of Katsina State. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the data is being collected by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. The team leader, Nadia Muhammed-Soso, said on Thursday in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Katsina: FG begins data collection of terrorism victims