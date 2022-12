An emerging report says the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, may unveil a new campaign director-general to replace Dr Doyin Okupe in the next 48 hours. Okupe, former Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, announced his resignation in a letter, on Tuesday, following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that convicted Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper