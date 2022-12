The Osun State Assets Recovery Panel has directed former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to return official vehicles in his possession. The state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had constituted the committee to recover government property in possession of private individuals, including ex-government officials who served in Oyetolas administration. The panel also told the wife of the ex-governor, Kafayat Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper