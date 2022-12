The Standard Organisation of Nigeria has celebrated 50 years of existence. The body used the opportunity to interact with Anambra manufacturers and consumers and also restated its commitment to quality and standards. Speaking during the ceremony in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Thursday, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, SON, Mallam Farouk A. Salim, stated Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper